BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A man was taken into custody Monday for attempting to cross the Gateway International Bridge with nearly two pounds of Xanax.

Jorge Soto, 49, taken into custody by the Brownsville Police Department Patrol Division after attempting to cross into Brownsville through the Gateway International Bridge on January 31, 2022, at 5:30 p.m.

Soto was pulled into secondary by Customs and Border Protection and was found with 898 grams of Xanax pills hidden inside the vehicle, according to a social media post by the Brownsville Police Department.

Soto was arraigned Tuesday morning and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance PG3, a 1st degree felony with a bond of $40,000.