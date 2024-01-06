BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman while on their way back home and taking their 10-month-old child from her, authorities said.

Source: Brownsville Police Department

Fernando Garcia-Tello, 31, was charged with injury to a child, assault family violence and resisting arrest, according to a release from the Brownsville Police Department.

At 11:14 p.m. on Dec. 31, authorities responded to an assault at the 200 block of W. Morrison Road.

At the scene, the woman told police she left a party with a man, identified as Garcia-Tello, and assaulted her while on their way back home.

The release stated, that before they got inside the vehicle, Garcia-Tello pushed the woman, causing her to fall against the vehicle while holding their 10-month-old.

During the route, Garcia-Tello hit the woman in her face, was verbally abusive and told the woman they were all going to die.

“The victim stated that she felt that Tello was going to intentionally crash their vehicle, so she got out along with her son to call for help,” Brownsville police said.

The victim told police, that Garcia-Tello drove to their location, took away their son and left. Police were able to locate him and their son.

Garcia-Tello was arrested previously by Brownsville police and charged with assault of a pregnant person, unlawful restraint and unlawful restraint less than 17 years old.

According to a previous ValleyCentral report, Garcia-Tello was hitting a pregnant woman and pulling her hair while he was driving, after she got upset for drinking too much.

During the assault, a 14-year-old texted 911 and officers were able to locate them to conduct a traffic stop.

Garcia-Tello was booked to the Brownsville City Jail and arraigned on Monday. He was issued a bond of $30,000.