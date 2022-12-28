MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who was arrested for assault has his charge upgraded to murder after investigators received autopsy results of the victim, authorities said.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an alleged assault after a man arrived at the hospital dead with consistent injuries on Christmas day.

Authorities responded to Mission Hospital in regard to a man with assault injuries, prompting investigators to locate the crime scene.

Sheriff’s Investigators located the crime scene at the 8200 block of Expressway 83 in Mission and identified the suspect as 25-year-old Luis Matilde Enrique Cruz.

Cruz was arrested on Christmas day and initially charged with aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday, investigators received preliminary autopsy report results, upgrading Cruz’s charge to murder, according to a press release from HSCO.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (956) 383-8114.

This is an active investigation.