LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a charge of murder after discovering a body earlier this week near the outskirts of Los Fresnos.

Normando Uribe, 26, was arrested on charges of murder and evading arrest/detention, a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated Wednesday.

Uribe was arrested in connection to a body that was found Tuesday near the outskirts of Los Fresnos at a home on the 30000 block of FM1575. Authorities stated they found Jose Angel Bravo, 41, dead with “possible gun shot wounds.”

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza tweeted Wednesday afternoon that “investigators obtained corroborating evidence that identified” Uribe as the suspect in the investigation.

Investigators responded to the Green Valley Farms subdivision in San Benito. Authorities there spotted Uribe, but he fled on foot “into a heavy brush area,” the sheriff’s department release stated.

On Wednesday, Uribe was found walking along a canal near the area and was taken into custody.

Uribe was interviewed at the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department office and then taken to the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center, where he was booked, the sheriff’s statement indicated.

Tuesday morning as investigators worked at the scene, yellow police tape cordoned off the gate on the drive into the property on FM1575. A white fence blocked further view from outside the residence as investigators entered and left the property.

An autopsy of Bravo’s body was ordered by Justice of the Peace Juan Mendoza Jr. of Los Fresnos.

If convicted of the murder charge, a first-degree felony, Uribe faces 5 to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who has information on this case should call the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at (956) 350-5551.