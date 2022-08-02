MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man on a murder charge in connection to a fatal shooting.

Gerardo Chapa, 30, was arrested and charged with murder, a first degree felony, according to a release by McAllen Police Department.

On Monday, the McAllen Police Department received a call, and the caller said he “shot a male… in self-defense,” the release stated.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Redbud Ave. At the scene they confirmed a man had been shot and died.

The victim’s identify remains pending.