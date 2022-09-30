Police patrol car with sirens off during a traffic control. (Getty)

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police arrested a man on a charge of manslaughter after a fatal two-vehicle accident.

Clayton Wayne Neuhaus, 25, was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter, a second degree felony, a news release from the Weslaco Police Department stated.

At 11:26 p.m. Thursday, police received a call of a two-vehicle accident at the 1300 block of S. International Blvd. Upon arrival, officers found the driver of a red Ford Focus dead at the scene of the crash. The identity of the 47-year-old man is pending notification of next-of-kin.

According to police, an investigation revealed that a red Ford Focus was exiting the parking lot of Frankie Flav’s and was attempting to turn north onto International Blvd. when it was struck by a white Ford F150 Raptor.

The white Ford F150 Raptor continued to drive south and “only stopped after impacting a second object,” police stated.

Investigators noted that were were no signs or road markings that would indicate Neuhaus attempted to brake before impact, the release stated.

“Neuhaus displayed signs of being intoxicated and failed a Standardized Field Sobriety Test,” police stated in the release.

According to police, Neuhaus is scheduled for arraignment Friday.

The case remains under investigation and those with information are asked to contact the Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968-TIPS (8477).