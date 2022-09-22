BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man on charges of possession of child porn.

Edwardo Ibarra, 47, was arrested on four counts of child pornography, according to a media release from the Brownsville Police Department.

On Aug. 4, 2021, a complainant filed a report at the Brownsville Police Department stating that Ibarra had child pornography on his phone that they discovered while he was hospitalized.

When the complainant opened his phone, they looked through the pictures and found the photos.

Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesperson for the Brownsville Police Department described the amount of child pornography as “an abundance.”

Police obtained four warrants for Ibarra and on Sept. 21 he was detained by South Padre Island police.

Brownsville PD Special Victims Unit then took custody of Ibarra where he was transported to the Brownsville City Jail. He was arraigned on Sept. 22 and his bond was set at a total of $120,000.