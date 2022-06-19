BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A man has been arrested following a viral video showing him assaulting an individual in a Whataburger parking lot.

At approximately 2:05 a.m. on June 11, an individual was caught on camera assaulting another at the Whataburger, located on Alton Gloor Boulevard in Brownsville.



The victim of the assault reported the incident the following day, June 12, according to Brownsville PD.

Brownsville PD worked to investigate, analyzing video circling the internet and social media platforms.

Brownsville PD Criminal Investigations Unit identified the suspect as Alan Aurelio Padilla.

Authorities obtained a warrant for Padilla’s arrest.



On Saturday, the 23-year-old man turned himself in after being notified of his warrant.

Later that day, Padilla was arraigned and charged for Assault with a $2,000 bond.

