Man arrested in Mississippi for deadly Pharr home invasion

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — The Pharr Police Department has arrested two men in connection to a deadly home invasion that took place in June.

According to police, Dereck Medina, 24, and Sixto Gonzalez, 24, have been arrested after being wanted for a home invasion that took place on June 18 that led to one man’s death.

Medina was arrested by the U.S. Marshall Service in Hernando, Mississippi for his suspected involvement in the home invasion. He was transported to the custody of Pharr police on Thursday.

Gonzalez was located on June 24 at the Hidalgo International Bridge and was arrested for violating federal probation by the U.S. Marshall Service. He is currently in U.S. federal custody at the La Villa Detention Center.

The incident took place on June 18 when two men forcefully entered a house on West Frieda in Pharr.

The suspects entered the home and demanded drugs before firing shots in the house.

During the incident, one of the suspects, Jose Eduardo Morales, 26, was killed. Pharr PD said one of the residents was shot but has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Erik Garza, 28, and charged him with the murder of Morales.

At the time, police labeled Gonzalez, Medina, and Leslie Medina, 26, as persons of interest in the home invasion.

Leslie has yet to be arrested and is suspected to still be wanted at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Criminal Investigation Division at 956-402-4700 or Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-TIPS.