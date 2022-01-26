HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A man was arrested after a body was found with gunshot wounds at a farm in San Juan earlier this week.

The man is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, Jan. 26 on one count of murder.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a call of a man down at the 400 block of East Military Highway in rural San Juan.

At the scene, deputies discovered a deceased man on the ground with several gunshot wounds. The victim was later identified as Julian Ramirez of Alamo.

Four men who were at the scene were transported to Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office for interviews.