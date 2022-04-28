HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested in connection to a shooting on April 24 that left several individuals hospitalized.

Anthony Lee Rodriguez was arrested on April 27, according to a press release by the Harlingen Police Department.

Rodriguez was located by US Marshals at a residence in Weslaco. He was taken into custody with the assistance of the Weslaco Police Department and Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arraigned on four charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the release stated.

On April 24, officers responded to the 1000 block of E. Pierce Street in regards to a shooting. Police said that Rodriguez shot two victims and grazed a third. He then assaulted a fourth victim before fleeing the scene.

Rodriguez received bonds totaling $180,000.