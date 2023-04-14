HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested on charges of murder after a fight broke out at a basketball game, authorities say.

Anthony Rodriguez, 19, was arrested Thursday by Cameron County Sheriff Deputies with visible injuries to his hands and scratches to his face, according to a release.

Deputies determined Rodriguez engaged in a fight with another man during a basketball game on Mayfield Road. At the location, officials found a man on the ground with a visible stab wound in the chest area.

According to the release, during the fight, Rodriguez pulled out a knife and stabbed Victor Iracheta, Jr., 24, in the upper torso.

Iracheta was transported to a local hospital but ultimately died from his injuries. His next of kin have been notified.

After speaking with witnesses and recovering a knife at Mayfield Road, deputies received a related call to the incident regarding Rodriguez’s whereabouts.

Deputies found Rodriguez at a property on Dilworth Road in Harlingen.

Rodriguez was transported to a hospital for his injuries, and released to the custody of CCSO Investigators Friday. Rodriguez has been charged with murder and was booked into the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center.

An investigation of the case is ongoing.