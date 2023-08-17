BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is in custody in connection to a woman who was found dead on the outskirts of Brownsville.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated in an update that the man was apprehended after a night-long search in the homicide investigation. Authorities added the man was located on Ruiz Road.

On Wednesday night, deputies responded to the unresponsive woman, adding that foul play was suspected.

The suspect and victim have not been publicly identified.

