PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr police arrested a man in connection to a series of burglaries.

Francisco Elias Flores, 24, was arrested on outstanding warrants of evading arrests and possession of a controlled substance, according to a release by Pharr Police Department.

Flores is considered to be the “lead suspect” in several burglaries of vehicles that took place at the VIP Estates Subdivision.

While in police custody, Flores admitted to being involved in multiple burglaries.

Pharr police have recovered stolen property from “at least a dozen separate cases,” the release stated.

Police said there are more cases still pending.