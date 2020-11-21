Man arrested in connection to McAllen drug death

MCALLEN (KVEO) — One man has been arrested and charged with distributing drugs to four men in McAllen.

According to police, officials have reason to believe that Jose Lerma, 31, distributed drugs to people at McAllen bar, where one man died and three others were hospitalized.

Lerma was booked by Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday and accused of four separate charges: Two charges for delivery of a controlled substance, engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of marijuana, and evading arrest.

Lerma’s total bond for these charges was $18,000, which Lerma posted on Wednesday.

However, according to public records, Lerma was arrested on Thursday for an aggravated robbery charge from 2018 and remains in Hidalgo County jail on a bond total that’s yet to be determined.