CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sherriff’s Office has arrested a man for the burglary of a vehicle.

Investigators arrested Hector Torres in Cameron Park for burglary of a vehicle on Feb. 18, 2022, a release by the Cameron County Sherriff’s Office said.

Officials said that after an investigation, Torres admitted to several burglaries.

Torres faces more pending charges, the release said.

The investigation is still ongoing.