Man arrested in Cameron County for 2002 Montgomery County murder

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — One man wanted for a 2002 murder in Oak Ridge North, Texas turned himself in over to authorities at the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday.

Martin Tellez, 44, was arrested at the Gateway Intl Bridge on Sunday morning where officials say he was turning himself in for a 2002 murder in Montgomery County.

According to Texas DPS, Tellez was wanted for the murder of convenience store worker Subir Chatterjee in February 2002.

Officials say Chatterjee was murdered at the gas station he co-owned in the city of Oak Ridge North. A large sum of money was also stolen during the crime.

Despite investigative efforts, police made no arrests in the case for 17 years until Tellez was identified as a suspect and taken into custody in 2019.

Tellez was charged with capital murder and later posted bond. He then fled to Mexico where he evaded authorities until Sunday morning.

He is awaiting extradition to Montgomery County to move forward with his trial.