Man arrested in Brownsville for 2018 Houston child murder

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — A man was arrested in Brownsville for a murder he is accused of committing in 2018.

On Tuesday, Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jorge Luis Acosta, 29, at the Gateway International Bridge that connects Brownsville to Matamoros.

According to Houston Crime Stoppers, Acosta is a suspect in the December 2018 murder of a child.

On December 7, 2018, investigators found a child with a traumatic brain injury that was revealed to have taken place while the child was in Acosta’s care. The child was rushed to the hospital when police arrived but later died due to its injuries.

Acosta was given a $1 million bond for this charge.