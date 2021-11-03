Man arrested in Brownsville after punching, slapping daughter

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man in Brownsville was arrested for the offense of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit family violence.

Juan Carlos Martinez, 36, went to a residence near the 4400 block of Avenida Roberto, where he previously resided with his ex-common law spouse, according to a press release from the Brownsville Police Department.

After no one answered the door, Martinez kicked it. Once inside, Martinez began assaulting his 16-year-old daughter.

According to the release, Martinez slapped and punched his daughter several times as she attempted to defend her two siblings.

Martinez was later arrested by Brownsville PD Patrol Division.

He was arraigned and received a bond of $50,000.