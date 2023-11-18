BOCA CHICA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Deputies arrested a man for allegedly trespassing at SpaceX.

Zhaoning Jiang was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass, by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Zhaoning Jiang/Cameron County Sheriff’s Office

On Thursday, SpaceX security personnel at the SpaceX Boca Chica facility reported to CCSO that a person was trespassing on the property.

When deputies arrived they made contact with Jiang who was found trespassing on the SpaceX grounds taking pictures.

He told deputies he was taking pictures to show his friends. He acknowledged that he entered the grounds without authorization.

Jiang was arrested and transported to the Carrizales Rucker Detention center. He is pending arraignment.