EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A University of Texas Rio Grande Valley student was arrested after allegedly grabbing another student’s breast at the University Recreation Center, police say.

Joseph Rodriguez, a UTRGV student, was arrested on charges of indecent assault, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

Van Slusser, Assistant Police Chief for UTRGV, told ValleyCentral the assault happened in September 2022 when Rodriguez allegedly touched the outside of the woman’s breast without her consent at the University Recreation Center in Edinburg.

The victim officially reported the incident in December 2022, according to police.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, a warrant for Rodriguez’s arrest was issued. Rodriguez turned himself in after police made contact with him, Slusser said.

Rodriguez was arrested the next day, Wednesday, March 1, and has a bond amount of $5,000, records indicate.