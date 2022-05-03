CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities arrested a man who they say threatened a woman’s life after crashing into her vehicle.

According to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, deputies were called to Montalvo Drive in San Benito on Tuesday, April 19 in reference to a family disturbance.

A woman told investigators that Carlos Ernesto Castro, 27, crashed his vehicle into her vehicle and then threatened to kill her and her children if she told law enforcement.

Multiple warrants were issued for Castro’s arrest. He was taken into custody on Monday and transported to Cameron County jail.

Castro is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threat, and three counts of abandon/endanger child imminent danger.