BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department arrested a man for allegedly strangling a woman after accusing her of cheating.

According to a release from Brownsville PD, the suspect is identified as 32-year-old Adolfo Saenz of Brownsville.

Police say, the victim called 911 after Saenz accused her of cheating and proceeded to strangle her.

A report from Brownsville PD states Saenz was intoxicated. The victim told police Saenz grabbed her by the throat, pushed her against the wall and choked her.

The victim said her breath became impaired during the choking. When Saenz released her, she ran to another room and called 911.

When police arrived at the scene and made contact with the victim they noticed redness on her throat.

Saenz was taken into custody and transported to the Brownsville City Jail. He was charged with assault by strangulation and has a total bond of $5,000.