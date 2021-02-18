HCSO: Man arrested for stealing truck, barricading himself in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has one man in custody after they say he stole a truck and barricaded himself away from police in a residence in Hidalgo County.

According to officials, a male reported having his truck stolen around Dillon Road and Canton Road in Hidalgo County south of La Blanca.

The victim reported that he was robbed of his truck at gunpoint.

The suspect who stole the truck later crashed the vehicle.

Police state that the suspect barricaded himself in a residence while escaping police, however, he was later taken into custody.

The suspect’s name has not been made available at this time.

This case is under investigation.