DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna Police Department arrested a man accused of manipulating fuel tanks and stealing gasoline.



Victor Hugo Oviedo, 32, was arrested at the Stripes convenience store located on 1000 block of W. Frontage Road. According to a press release, Oviedo confessed to being the alleged perpetrator in the recent gasoline thefts.

The Donna Police Department followed an investigation into multiple thefts of gasoline at the Stripes location over a four month period. Investigators have been able to determine that Oviedo is responsible for stealing about 9,157 gallons of gas valued over $42,000.



Oviedo’s bond has been set at $75,000.