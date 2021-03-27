Man arrested for stabbing murder of woman in Alamo

ALAMO, Texas (KVEO) — The Alamo Police Department has one man in custody in connection to a murder in Alamo on Thursday.

Larry Charles Culbert III, 28, was arrested Thursday on the scene of the murder.

Police responded to the Bealls plaza in Alamo on Duranta Street on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in reference to a stabbing.

Officers located a deceased female at the scene along with Culbert and arrested him at the scene.

Andrea Socorro Reyna, 47, died at the scene. She was accompanied by her 11-year-old daughter shopping at the plaza when police say an argument regarding jealousy took place.

Police say Culbert pushed the victim to the ground, cut Reyna’s throat, and then turned the knife on himself and stabbed his neck.

An ambulance transported the suspect to a local hospital for treatment.

Reyna’s daughter was taken by Child Protective Services to be placed in the care of a family member.

Culbert is charged with murder for his involvement in this incident. He is being held without bond.

This case is under investigation.