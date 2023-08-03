SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man who was arrested in March for soliciting a minor was arrested a second time for harassing the victim and her family, documents revealed.

Evan Raul Ramirez was arrested March 7 on a charge of online solicitation of a minor, records show. Four months later, on July 18, he was arrested again on a charge of harassment.

First arrest

A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral stated that on Feb. 15, police responded to a police report of a 19-year-old man, identified as Ramirez, sending a girl sexually explicit messages.

The reporting party told police that Ramirez told the girl he was going to take her somewhere quiet and have sex with her.

“The defendant also has knowledge that [the girl] is a minor by saying ‘can you show me your [breasts], I want to see those 16 year old [breasts],'” the affidavit stated.

An interview was scheduled with the girl at the Child Advocacy Center, where she said she felt compelled to send photos, and that the two had engaged in sexual acts.

Ramirez was taken into custody and booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on March 7 on a $5,000 bond. The next day, he was released from jail.

Second arrest

On July 11, police were dispatched to a harassment call. The woman told police that she had filed charges on Ramirez for online solicitation of a minor, and he was now reaching out to her by sending her threatening messages through Facebook Messenger.

One of the messages read, “Hey you old hag what happened? I thought you were going to be my future in-law. Now it seems I got to deal with you in the law,” the affidavit stated.

She told police her daughter had received several private phone calls from a man, that they recognized as Ramirez. The girl also said she had seen him driving his car around the school she attends.

Ramirez was taken into custody and booked into the Hidalgo County Jail. His bond was set at $1,500 and he was released the same day.