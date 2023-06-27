WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Valley man was arrested after allegedly throwing his girlfriend into sheetrock and cutting her thighs with glass shards, police say.

On June 19, Noe Mariano Maldonado is charged with aggravated assault date/family/house with a weapon and criminal mischief, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

A criminal complaint obtained ValleyCentral states a witness heard Maldonado and his girlfriend fighting followed by the sound of glass breaking.

The witness said they heard Maldonado’s girlfriend scream, “Stop why are you doing this to me?” That is when the witness opened the door and saw Maldonado holding a shard of glass and the victim was seen with cuts to her right thigh, which she did not have earlier, the complaint stated.

An officer arrived at the residence after the Weslaco Police Department received a call about a couple “inside a bedroom cutting themselves.”

Officers noticed the victim had superficial cuts to her neck area, as well as bruised and swollen lips and swelling to her left eye, the complaint stated.

The witness also told police, Maldonado grabbed and threw the woman toward the wall “recklessly damaging the sheetrock.”

The witness said the price to repair damages would be $200, the complaint stated.

Maldonado was transported to the Weslaco Police Jail. His bond is set at $105,000.