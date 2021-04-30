Man arrested for shooting daughter in Elsa, failing to report injury

ELSA, Texas (KVEO) — Two people are in custody after one man shot his daughter and both parents failed to report it to authorities for 10 hours.

According to officials, a 5-year-old girl was brought to a clinic in Weslaco at 3 p.m. on Thursday after receiving gunshot wounds in her legs.

The child’s mother, Miranda Treviño, 25, told authorities that the child’s father, Porfirio Guerrero III, 24, accidentally shot their child at their residence in Elsa at 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials state the parents waited 10 hours before bringing their child to the clinic for medical care.

Investigators contacted Guerrero where he admitted to the shooting. Authorities asked Guerrero why he failed to get medical attention for his daughter immediately, to which he stated that he “panicked.”

The Elsa Police Department took Guerrero into custody and charged him with aggravated assault, failure to report a felony with serious injury, child endangerment, and tampering with physical evidence.

In total, Guerrero’s bond totals $872 thousand. As of Friday, he remains in Hidalgo County Jail.

Police also arrested Treviño and charged her with failure to report a felony with serious injury and child endangerment.

Treviño’s total bond is $210 thousand.

Officials state that the child victim is currently recovering in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.