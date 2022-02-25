EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of committing sexual assault at the UTRGV campus was arrested this week.

According to Hidalgo County Records, Christian Rios was arrested for sexual assault and booked on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

According to a police report obtained by ValleyCentral, the assault occurred at the Unity Hall located at 509 N. Sugar Road in Edinburg.

On Feb. 14, the victim and her friends were watching a movie at a movie room inside Unity Hall. After the movie, the victim and her friends started drinking alcohol and socializing.

While the victim was falling in and out of sleep, she noticed that Rios was now in the same bed as her. The victim told police she became frightened, and noticed that her underwear had been moved.

Rios attempted to kiss her and pull her closer to him. The report stated that Rios kissed her on her neck, forehead, nose and lips while she pretended to be asleep due to the fear of the situation.

On Feb. 21 Rios was placed under arrest and transported to the Edinburg Police Department. His bond amount totaled $25,000, according to Hidalgo County Records.

The case remains under investigation.