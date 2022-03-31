MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of a sexual assault at a night club was arrested by McAllen police.

Luis Fernando Ramirez Azua, 34, was arrested for sexual assault, a second-degree felony, on Wednesday according to a media release from McAllen Police Department.

On March 26, officers responded to the Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance in reference to a sexual assault case. The victim told officers that she was sexually assaulted while she was at Club Fuego, located at the 11200 block of N. 23rd Street.

She told officers that she was sexually assaulted by a man that they believe to be an employee of the club, the release stated.

The man was identified as Ramirez Azua, and he was arrested on a warrant for sexual assault.

He was arraigned on Thursday and given a bond totaling $10,000, according to the release.