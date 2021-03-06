COVID-19 RGV Information

Man arrested for San Juan murder of 65-year-old woman

SAN JUAN, Texas (KVEO) — The San Juan Police Department has one man in custody in connection to a murder that took place in February.

According to officials, Moises Herrera Peña, 39, was arrested on Friday in connection to a murder in San Juan on February 25.

Police say Herrera was pulled over for a traffic stop and later confessed to the crime. He was taken into custody and given a murder charge and a tampering with evidence charge.

The crime took place at a residence on East Texas Avenue in San Juan on February 25 where a deceased woman later identified as 65-year-old Rosalinda Garcia was found.

Police did not offer any details on the murder but suspected foul play was involved from the beginning of the investigation.

The suspect fled the scene and evaded arrest until Friday.

