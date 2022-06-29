HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) has arrested a man accused of robbing the same Stripes convenience store twice.

Alton Lalo Gonzalez, 31, was taken into custody by the Brownsville PD CIU for aggravated robbery, theft, and resisting transport, last Friday, June 24, 2022.

Gonzalez stole from the Stripes located at 1544 Palm Boulevard on May 12 and June 14. During the first incident, Gonzalez took $70 worth of items without paying. During the second incident, he told the store clerk he had a knife and left with $138 worth of items.

During a separate incident on May 23, Gonzalez took hubcaps from a vehicle at the 200 block of West Madison. Gonzalez was identified through video surveillance for the theft.

The CIU and a police patrol located Gonzalez at the 200 block of West Jefferson on June 24. He was taken into custody and placed in the back seat of the patrol unit, where he proceeded to kick the windows.

Gonzalez was transported to the Brownsville City Jail and arraigned on June 26.

Gonzalez was issued a bond totaling $80,000.