Man arrested for possession of marijuana and meth

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested for possessing 15 pounds of marijuana in Rio Grande City.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division, with DPS SWAT and Texas Highway Patrol, conducted a search and arrest operation on Friday, according to a Facebook post by DPS.

David Saenz was arrested after officers discovered 15 pounds of marijuana in the residence.

Saenz was also in possession of methamphetamine, according to the post.

Saenz was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and evading on foot, according to the post.