McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was arrested in connection to an October crash that left a man severely injured.

Carlos Mauro Diaz was arrested on a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, Hidalgo County Jail records show.

Carlos Mauro Diaz (Hidalgo County Jail)

At 12:31 a.m. Oct 22, officers with the McAllen Police Department responded to a crash at the 4000 block of N. McColl Road. There they learned that a GMC Terrain had collided with a Nissan Sentra and other vehicles, an affidavit stated.

Officers made contact with the driver of the GMC, who was identified as Diaz. The document states he was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was also found to be at fault in the crash after running a red light.

Police then made contact with the driver of the Sentra, who was described as having serious bodily injuries. He was transported to a local hospital.

While speaking with Diaz, officers detected an odor of alcohol emitting from his breath. He was transported to a local hospital and a blood search warrant was executed.

Police generated the charge of intoxication assault, which was left pending as Diaz’s blood was sent for analysis at a state crime laboratory.

On Oct. 29, the driver of the Sentra provided police his medical records and sated he was severely injured all over his body, the document adds.

On Nov. 11, investigators reviewed the results from the laboratory, which showed a blood alcohol level of 0.134. Texas recognizes an alcohol level above 0.08 to be considered intoxicated.

Diaz was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on Dec. 12. His bond was set at $5,000 and he remains jailed, as of Tuesday.