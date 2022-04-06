HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested for murder in connection to a kidnapping and discovery of a dead body in a burning vehicle.

Jorge Arredondo was arrested by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force for capital murder, according to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Arredondo was arrested in connection to the killing of 37-year-old Teodoro Martinez on March 25.

According to authorities, a man was taken “by force” from a residence in rural Edinburg by four men. While deputies were at the scene of the kidnapping, they responded to a call of a burning vehicle nearby.

At the location of the vehicle, authorities found a dead man, partially on fire, inside of a GMC Envoy.

ValleyCentral has sent a crew for Arredondo’s arraignment later today. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.