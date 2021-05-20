Man arrested for multiple robberies in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Tuesday that they say committed multiple robberies throughout the area.

The first robbery was reported on Tuesday, May 11 at the Desposito Don Yortch Drive-thru in San Juan.

Robberies were reported the next day at the Varo’s Drive-Thru Store in Alamo and the Dollar General on Alamo Road in Edinburg.

Witnesses of the three robberies stated the man had tattoos on his face and threatened workers with a knife as he demanded money.

Investigators identified Carlos Cesar Bustamante, 24, from Edinburg as the suspect in the case.

On Tuesday, May 18, deputies located Bustamante leaving his home and attempted to conduct a traffic stop to arrest him. However, Bustamante refused to stop and lead deputies on a vehicle pursuit which ended at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

Bustamante was taken into custody and charged with three counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of child endangerment after investigators learned his children were present in his vehicle during the pursuit, and one count of evading arrest.

Bustamante’s total bond is $155 thousand.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers anonymous hotline at (956) 668-8477.