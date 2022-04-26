BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police say they arrested a man for making 911 calls from the Brownsville Police Station.

According to police, around 11 a.m. on April 22, Paul A. Jones entered the city jail and began making the emergency calls.

Jones requested to speak with a detective and was instructed to talk to the officer at the information booth. Jones refused and said he would continue to call 911 until he talked to a detective.

Police said Jones began yelling and using foul language. Jones made a total of four calls to 911 when it was not an emergency.

Authorities said the information booth officer overheard the yelling and approached Jones. The officer was advised by communications that Jones was calling 911 without having an emergency.

Police added that Jones’s language was disturbing to the other people in the front lobby of the police station. When Jones was taken into custody, a crack pipe was discovered inside his pants pocket

Jones was taken to the Brownsville City Jail. He was arraigned on April 23.

Paul A. Jones was charged with silent/abusive calls to 911 communications which carries a $1,500 bond, disorderly conduct a $250 fine, and possession of drug paraphernalia also a $250 fine.