BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man for kidnapping on Friday.

Joe Kevin Soto, 22, was arrested by police for kidnapping, according to a press release from Brownsville Police Department.

At 2:48 a.m. on April 22, police responded to a call at the 200 block of Ash Street. A witness told officers that a woman was taken “against her will” by Soto and was being held at an apartment.

The victim and the witness were at a local bar on Pablo Kisel when Soto arrived, police said. Soto began talking to the victim about their “relationship issues” before grabbing her and forcing her into his vehicle.

Officers arrived at the location and saw Soto and the victim as they were walking out. Soto was immediately detained and after speaking to the victim, he was transported to the Brownsville City Jail.

Soto was arraigned on April 22 and received bonds totaling $100,000 with an emergency protection order.