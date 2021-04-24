COVID INFO COVID INFO

Man arrested for intoxication manslaughter in deadly Pharr crash

Local News

by: Nathaniel Puente

Damien Martinez (source: Pharr Police Department)

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — The Pharr Police Department has one person in custody in connection to a Saturday morning crash that left one man dead.

According to officials, a two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Cage Blvd. and Javelina Drive at 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Police state that the vehicle driven by Juan Silva was struck from behind by the vehicle driven by Damien Martinez while Silva was stopped at a red light.

Silva, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Once police arrived, they placed Martinez, 21, under arrest for intoxication manslaughter and accident involving death.

Martinez is awaiting arraignment to determine his bond total.

