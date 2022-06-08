BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested for impersonating a police officer, and attempting to pull vehicles over using flashing lights, police said.

Luis Enrique Paz, 24, was arrested on a charge of impersonating a public servant, according to a release by Brownsville PD.

At 8:30 p.m. on June 7, Brownsville police received a call of a Chevrolet Malibu that was attempting to pull over vehicles while using red and blue flashing lights at the 4000 block of US Highway 77.

The caller was able to provide the license plate number of the Malibu, which turned off its lights and left the location.

Investigators were able to get the address of the vehicle’s owner and went to the residence where they saw the Malibu and a man, identified as Paz, who exited the vehicle.

Paz was asked about the lights, and investigators saw that the Malibu had red and blue lights on it’s visors, the release stated.

Paz was taken into custody and arraigned on June 8. He was issued a bond amount of $10,000.