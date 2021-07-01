Man arrested for illegally practicing dentistry from his house

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — The Mission Police Department arrested a man for illegally practicing dentistry from his house.

A Mission PD spokesperson told KVEO that a woman visited Carlos Raul Flores at his house for a dentist appointment in November 2020.

During the visit, Flores made an incision on her gums for a wisdom tooth extradition. In May 2021, the woman returned to Flores, and he removed the tooth.

However, the woman returned two more times to Flores saying her gums would go numb and she felt pain in the area, to which he said it was because she was still healing.

After dealing with the pain with medication, the woman went to another dentist, where they told her Flores had left the roots of the wisdom tooth in her gums.

After discovering that Flores left the roots of her tooth in her gums, the dentist called Mission PD regarding the malpractice.

Mission PD began the investigation, where they discovered Flores did not have a license to practice dentistry in Texas.

It is suspected that Flores had practiced dentistry in Mexico, however, he does not have a license to practice it in Texas.

On Thursday, Flores was arrested, and arraigned on two counts for practicing dentistry without a license, which is a third-degree felony. He was given a 10,000 bond.