EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Reynosa man is in custody in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred last month in Edinburg, city officials announced.

Edgar Ivan Gonzalez, 44, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a warrant in connection with the death of Eric Michael Garcia.

On July 23, authorities responded to the 3900 block of Garfield Avenue where they found Garcia dead inside a vehicle.

According to Roxanne Lerma, spokesperson for the City of Edinburg, a second suspect remains at large.

Source: Edinburg Police Department

Edinburg police are still searching for Juan Miguel Herrera Gomez in connection to the deadly shooting.

Gomez is described as 5’10” tall, weighs about 210 to 230 pounds and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Edinburg Police at (956) 383-8477.