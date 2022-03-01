BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man for driving while intoxicated.

Maximilliano Ortiz, 25, was arrested for DWI on Tuesday, according to a post by Brownsville PD.

At 2:30 a.m., an officer saw two individuals in front of a closed business located at E. 14 Street. He then saw the two enter a blue Dodge Avenger.

The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and made contact with Ortiz, who was the driver. The officer detected a strong odor of alcohol “emitting” from Ortiz. After conducting a field sobriety test, Ortiz was taken into custody.

He was arraigned on the following charges: