BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man for driving while intoxicated with a child in his vehicle.

David Alonzo Trevino II, 39, was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15, according to a release by Brownsville PD.

At 12:40 a.m. on May 26, officers responded to a call at the intersection of Stagecoach and Alton Gloor Blvd. The citizen told police that a gray Toyota Tundra was stopped at a stoplight and was asleep at the wheel.

Officers responded and the Brownsville Fire Department was able to open the vehicle. Officers detected an odor of alcohol coming from Trevino, and he was not able to perform a field sobriety test.

Officers also noted that Trevino’s child was in the vehicle.

Trevino was taken into custody and transported to the city jail. He received bonds totaling $4,000.