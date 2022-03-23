PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have arrested a man for driving while intoxicated when his vehicle was struck by a train.

According to police, the crash occurred on Wednesday around 3:55 a.m. at the intersection of Petunia Street and Business 83 in Pharr. A black BMW crossing the intersection was struck on the driver’s side by an oncoming train.

The two occupants of the vehicle survived and did not face serious injuries, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle, Orlando Ozuna, 35, was found to be intoxicated during the crash and was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Scenes from a car/train crash in Pharr (photo: Pharr PD)

Scenes from a car/train crash in Pharr (photo: Pharr PD)

Scenes from a car/train crash in Pharr (photo: Pharr PD)

“These people are lucky to be alive today,” said Pharr Police Chief Andy Harvey. “It should be a reminder for the community not to drink and drive.”

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Police have provided an update on the name of the suspect. The initial report stated “Julian Moya” was arrested. Moya was arrested for a DWI at a separate incident around the same time. Pharr PD issued a correction for their initial report and we have reflected the change in the story.