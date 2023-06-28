McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man arrested for assaulting a woman at a McAllen bar, was punched in the face by another victim, court documents revealed.

Daniel Rodriguez Jr. is charged with indecent assault, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

According to a McAllen Police Department offense report, at 1:16 a.m. June 21, an officer was flagged down by a security guard at the 76 Bar on Nolana Avenue.

The security guard told police two women said they were inappropriately touched by a man while they were inside the bar.

One of the women told police that Rodriguez grabbed her by both arms on her buttocks and began to thrust his body up against hers “aggressively to the point where her feet were being lifted off the ground,” the document stated.

She told police she felt Rodriguez’s genitals poking through his pants, the report alleges. Her friends then pulled Rodriguez away from her.

Police spoke with the second woman, who said she helped her friends in separating Rodriguez from the first woman. After they were separated, she said Rodriguez grabbed her by the waist and he refused to let her go. She then punched him in the face, the document states.

The officer reviewed surveillance footage, which showed Rodriguez attempting to kiss the woman and thrusting his genitals against her before being separated, police said.

Records show that Rodriguez was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on June 21 on a $3,000 bond. He was released the following day.