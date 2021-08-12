Man arrested for drinking and driving with minor in car

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Joya PD arrested a man shortly after pulling him over for speeding.

Police say that when they tried to pull the driver over, Heibar Jaziel Castellanos, failed to pull over and continued driving for a couple of blocks until he came to a stop.

When the officer approached Castellanos, he noticed signs of intoxication and conducted a roadside standard field sobriety test. There was also a minor in the car, police did not specify age.

Castellanos failed the field sobriety test, and later failed the breathalyzer test, which showed he was over the legal limit.

The driver is facing charges for driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest, detention with a vehicle.