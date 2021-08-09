Man arrested for death of three Houston women on South Padre Island

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man has been formally charged in connection to the shooting death of three women on South Padre Island Saturday night.

On Monday, Yordi Barthelemy, 23, was charged with murdering three family members on Saturday night at a South Padre Island condo.

Officials say Barthelemy is from Kerns, Texas, a small town in Northeast Texas.

South Padre Island police officers responded to 1000 Padre Island Blvd at 10 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a family disturbance.

When police arrived they found three people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The names of the victims have not been released but all three were women, aged 46, 47, and 65, and were from the Houston area.

Barthelemy initially fled the scene but later notified law enforcement of his location in an attempt to turn himself in. He was arrested in Port Isabel.

Barthelemy is charged with capital murder and assault family violence. He is being held with no bond for the murders but has a $50 thousand bond for the assault charge.