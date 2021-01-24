Man arrested for deadly shooting in Palmview

PALMVIEW, Texas (KVEO) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has one man in custody after officials say he shot another man after an altercation near Palmview.

According to a release, deputies responded to Watson Road, west on Sorita Street near Palmview in reference to shots fired at 12:33 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies learned that a man received gunshot wounds and was going to be taken to the hospital. At the scene, deputies performed CPR on the victim before Palmview EMS transported him to a local hospital.

The victim, Heriberto Gomez, 21, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A second victim was located at the scene with a head injury. He was transported to the hospital.

Witnesses told deputies they saw the suspect, Nathan Joan Arredondo, shoot the victim after an altercation.

Investigators located Arredondo at 4:20 a.m. on Saturday on U.S. 77 Highway and took him into custody.

Arredondo was attempting to pass through the Sarita Checkpoint when Border Patrol learned he was on a Be on the Look Out (BOLO) list from Hidalgo County.

Deputies picked up Arredondo and transported him to the Hidalgo County Detention Center where he was booked on murder charges.

He is awaiting arraignment for bond total. The investigation is ongoing.